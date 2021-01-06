Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of VO opened at $205.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $208.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

