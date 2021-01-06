Private Trust Co. NA Sells 383 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,837 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after purchasing an additional 708,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $161.52 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $139.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.