Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Mobivity stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Mobivity has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.
Mobivity Company Profile
