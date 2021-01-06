Park National Corp OH Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 35,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

NYSE:WFC opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $126.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.