Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ISNPY. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Societe Generale started coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.44. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

