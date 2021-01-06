Park National Corp OH Purchases 40,298 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 40,298 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of RYCEY opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

RYCEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYCEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY).

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.