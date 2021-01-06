ValuEngine Upgrades Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nidec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Nidec stock opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. Nidec has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.82, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Nidec had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Nidec will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

