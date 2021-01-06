Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

GLGI opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Greystone Logistics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.18.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 72.50% and a net margin of 6.70%.

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

