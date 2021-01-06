Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ebro Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

EBRPY stock opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. Ebro Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be given a dividend of $3.0055 per share. This represents a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

About Ebro Foods

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Rice Business and Pasta Business segments. The company produces and distributes various rice and its by-products; culinary supplements; dry and fresh pasta, sauces, semolina, and semolina based products; and health and organic food products.

