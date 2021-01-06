Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) (ETR:BEI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $96.95

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) (ETR:BEI)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $96.95 and traded as low as $94.08. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) shares last traded at $95.14, with a volume of 307,978 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BEI shares. Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €98.35 ($115.71).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €94.11 and its 200 day moving average price is €96.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion and a PE ratio of 36.40.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

