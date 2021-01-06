CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.67

CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.67 and traded as low as $3.33. CounterPath shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 27,917 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $21.77 million, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CounterPath stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.07% of CounterPath worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite that enables consumers and business users to make VoIP audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and Bria Solo, which offers individual users to deploy their own softphones for use against SIP-based call sever.

