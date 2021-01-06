N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.50

N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.50 and traded as high as $61.80. N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) shares last traded at $61.10, with a volume of 1,065,339 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £176.62 million and a P/E ratio of 6.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.58, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.94.

In related news, insider Rachel Izzard purchased 57,377 shares of N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £34,999.97 ($45,727.68).

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

