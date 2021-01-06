Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Criteo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Criteo from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Criteo from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Criteo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Shares of CRTO opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. Criteo has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $185.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 7.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,779,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,393,000 after buying an additional 422,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Criteo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,252,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,839,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,372,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,106,000 after buying an additional 38,690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 89.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 55.6% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,533,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

