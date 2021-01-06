ValuEngine Upgrades Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CHRYY stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Chorus has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $31.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13.

Chorus Company Profile

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

