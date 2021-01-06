Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE BVH opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $22.43.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.82). Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $144.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.0283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

