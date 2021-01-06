ADT (NYSE:ADT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ADT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ADT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ADT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.95.

Shares of ADT opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. ADT has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. ADT’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. ADT’s payout ratio is -155.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ADT by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,804,358 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $47,423,000 after buying an additional 642,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 111.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,582 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ADT by 18.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,456,512 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $20,150,000 after buying an additional 379,008 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ADT by 28.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,125 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $15,540,000 after buying an additional 425,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ADT during the third quarter worth $15,192,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

