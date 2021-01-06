Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNK. Barrington Research raised Cinemark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Cinemark from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital cut Cinemark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.42.

CNK stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.59.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.60 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 23.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 4.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 434.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

