Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BFST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.85. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $41.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.28 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 522.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 75.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 55.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 30.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.99% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

