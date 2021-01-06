Rockland Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 720 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Griffin Securities increased their price objective on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.83.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $301.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 157.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $307.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

