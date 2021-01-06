VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

