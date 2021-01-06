Rockland Trust Co. Sells 180 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,055,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,550 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,806,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,997,000 after acquiring an additional 365,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,103,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,236,000 after acquiring an additional 37,093 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 61.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,019,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,386,000 after buying an additional 2,294,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,075,000 after buying an additional 131,182 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

