Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 169 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 45.2% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 82.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 22.4% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $67.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average is $48.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

