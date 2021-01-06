Sei Investments Co. Sells 21,298 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,298 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Loews were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,481,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,666,000 after acquiring an additional 431,930 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Loews by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,664,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,847,000 after purchasing an additional 446,751 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Loews by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,352,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,998,000 after purchasing an additional 374,155 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Loews by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 555,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Loews by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 464,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

L opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on L. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Loews presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

