Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,637 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,355,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after purchasing an additional 131,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 258,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 156,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 102,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.31. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $977.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZTO shares. BidaskClub downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BOCOM International began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

