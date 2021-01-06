Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40,418 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Embraer during the third quarter worth $661,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Embraer by 54.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 587,359 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 12.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 9.0% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,324,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 109,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 4.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 125,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ERJ. BidaskClub cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

