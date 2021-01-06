Sei Investments Co. Purchases 2,077 Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,876 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 20.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 48,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 70.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 103,890 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 5.6% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 211,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 158.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 163.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 65,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WBK. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:WBK opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. Westpac Banking Co. has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $17.29.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

