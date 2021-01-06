Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 62.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,049 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 22.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,086,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,567,000 after buying an additional 758,499 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 6.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,248,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,996,000 after buying an additional 209,595 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 63.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,478,000 after buying an additional 1,250,982 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 21.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,825,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,043,000 after buying an additional 321,678 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 6.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,981,000 after buying an additional 65,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

