Sei Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 19,492 Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,492 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 299.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,549 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 49,868 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 539.5% in the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 482,790 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 407,299 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 61.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 444,457 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 168,848 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,186 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 143.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 228,883 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 134,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Groupon stock opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.51.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.82. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRPN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

