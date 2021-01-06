Sei Investments Co. Has $402,000 Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the third quarter worth $53,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 94.1% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 5.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Fluor by 10.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.