Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 50.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 17.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Luxfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $451.62 million, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.70 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LXFR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

