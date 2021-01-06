Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Silgan by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Silgan by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Silgan stock opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

