Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) (CVE:AQS) Director Doug Janzen Acquires 100,000 Shares

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) (CVE:AQS) Director Doug Janzen purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,196,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,011,593.

Doug Janzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Doug Janzen acquired 100,000 shares of Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,100.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Doug Janzen acquired 21,500 shares of Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,687.50.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Doug Janzen acquired 150,000 shares of Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,150.00.

AQS opened at C$0.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.77. The company has a market cap of C$11.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77. Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Vistita, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Evolve dry eye products for various symptoms involved with dry eye disease and blepharitis, including discomfort, stinging, burning, and dryness; and preservative free ophthalmic product.

