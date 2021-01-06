Michael Timothy Sheehan Buys 9,600 Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Senior Officer Michael Timothy Sheehan purchased 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,840.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,405.

TSE SOT.UN opened at C$4.20 on Wednesday. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$2.50 and a 12 month high of C$5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$284.61 million and a PE ratio of 10.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.83.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.