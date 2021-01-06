Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TSE:TR) Senior Officer James Todd Parsons Sells 4,250 Shares

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TSE:TR) (NASDAQ:TRIL) Senior Officer James Todd Parsons sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.52, for a total value of C$82,943.85.

James Todd Parsons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, James Todd Parsons sold 65,104 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.79, for a total transaction of C$1,092,881.58.

On Wednesday, December 16th, James Todd Parsons sold 14,162 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.93, for a total transaction of C$211,446.02.

On Monday, December 14th, James Todd Parsons sold 106,908 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$1,657,409.26.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of C$28.50 and a 1-year high of C$39.45.

Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TR) (NASDAQ:TRIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.09.

TR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bloom Burton lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc is a Canada-based clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company leads program, TTI-621, which is a SIRPaFc fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1).

