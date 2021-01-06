John Hunter William Sells 20,000 Shares of American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) Stock

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) Director John Hunter William sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $29,200.00.

John Hunter William also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Battery Metals alerts:

On Tuesday, December 29th, John Hunter William sold 40,000 shares of American Battery Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $62,400.00.

Shares of American Battery Metals stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. American Battery Metals Co. has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $1.62.

American Battery Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. It owns 647 placer mining claims on approximately 12,940 acres in the Western Nevada Basin, situated in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada; and a 120-acre parcel of private property with water rights, in the town of Currant, NV near Railroad Valley.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.