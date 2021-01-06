Insider Buying: Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Burke W. Whitman bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $18,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,823.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE OHI opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.43. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,018,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 34,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.