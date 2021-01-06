Insider Buying: Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Burke W. Whitman bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $18,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,823.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE OHI opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.43. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,018,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 34,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

