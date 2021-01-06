Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,324,000 after buying an additional 64,735 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 531.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 57,739 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,576,000 after buying an additional 252,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $135,378.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,386.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $701,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 213,736 shares of company stock valued at $10,817,710 in the last 90 days. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IONS stock opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.52 and a beta of 1.40. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

