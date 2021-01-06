Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CONMED were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 104.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CONMED alerts:

In other news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 10,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $1,038,531.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $1,382,344.00. Insiders sold 49,258 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,209 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $112.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.31. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $114.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,801.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $237.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.91 million. Analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNMD shares. BidaskClub raised CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.