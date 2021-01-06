Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Prevail Therapeutics worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 491.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Prevail Therapeutics stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

