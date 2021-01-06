Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRIF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 606.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 177.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 394.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 154.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 112.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Griffin Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIF opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $80.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38. The company has a market capitalization of $359.28 million, a PE ratio of -76.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter.

Griffin Industrial Realty Company Profile

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, acquires, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2019, the company owned 40 buildings comprising 28 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Massachusetts and Florida.

