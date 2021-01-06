Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRIF. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 40.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Griffin Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Griffin Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 49.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 112.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIF opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $80.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38. The company has a market capitalization of $359.28 million, a PE ratio of -76.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Griffin Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Griffin Industrial Realty Company Profile

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, acquires, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2019, the company owned 40 buildings comprising 28 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Massachusetts and Florida.

