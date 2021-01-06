Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $425,000 Stake in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth $394,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $348,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 86.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 127.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.93 per share, with a total value of $144,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,070. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Sharp sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $50,326.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,291 shares of company stock worth $295,361 and sold 21,625 shares worth $642,801. 29.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $339.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.42. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNTY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

