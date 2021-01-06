Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $425,000 Stock Position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 73.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $44,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Sharp sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $50,326.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,291 shares of company stock worth $295,361 and have sold 21,625 shares worth $642,801. 29.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $339.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.42. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

GNTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

