Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Dyadic International worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Dyadic International by 13.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 104.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 542.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 62.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Dyadic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

DYAI opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. Dyadic International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $148.95 million, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.16.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 539.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. Research analysts expect that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

