Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,868 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of FS Bancorp worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 95.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FS Bancorp from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $28,216.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at $695,947.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $55.10 on Wednesday. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.46.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $36.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.