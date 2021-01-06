Piper Sandler Raises Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $180.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VRNS. Barclays cut Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.55.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $163.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.79. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $246,373.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,769.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,604 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 790.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

