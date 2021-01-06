MediGreen (OTCMKTS:RFMK) vs. AerCap (NYSE:AER) Head-To-Head Survey

MediGreen (OTCMKTS:RFMK) and AerCap (NYSE:AER) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MediGreen and AerCap, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediGreen 0 0 0 0 N/A AerCap 0 0 5 0 3.00

AerCap has a consensus price target of $44.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.09%. Given AerCap’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AerCap is more favorable than MediGreen.

Risk and Volatility

MediGreen has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AerCap has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MediGreen and AerCap’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediGreen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AerCap $4.94 billion 1.19 $1.15 billion $8.43 5.28

AerCap has higher revenue and earnings than MediGreen.

Profitability

This table compares MediGreen and AerCap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediGreen N/A N/A N/A AerCap -0.37% 10.59% 2.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.9% of AerCap shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of MediGreen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AerCap beats MediGreen on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MediGreen Company Profile

Rapid Fire Marketing, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of vapor inhalers. It offers cumulus vapor inhalers, pocket puffer dry herbal vaporizer, and electronic cigarettes. The company was founded by Joseph T. Kaminski in 1989 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. Its aircraft asset management services also comprise periodically inspecting the leased aircraft; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructuring negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and aircraft engine valuations; and providing market research services. The company also provides cash management services, including treasury services, such as the financing, refinancing, hedging, and ongoing cash management of vehicles; and administrative services comprising accounting and corporate secretarial services consisting of the preparation of budgets and financial statements. As of July 29, 2020, it had a portfolio of 1,357 owned, managed, or on order aircraft. AerCap Holdings N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

