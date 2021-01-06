Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $274.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $280.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.01. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,773,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

