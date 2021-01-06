Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $274.19.
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $280.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.01. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $304.65.
In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,773,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.