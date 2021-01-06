SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $440.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $325.00 to $440.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SIVB. Maxim Group increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded SVB Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $330.13.

SIVB opened at $386.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $361.98 and a 200-day moving average of $277.99. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $392.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total transaction of $75,681.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,141.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 607,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,778. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

