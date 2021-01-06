BidaskClub Lowers Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waitr from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Waitr from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Waitr stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $348.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -3.86. Waitr has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $5.85.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 million. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Waitr will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 266,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $731,810.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 266,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,810.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Scheinthal purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,455.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Waitr in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Waitr during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Waitr during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

